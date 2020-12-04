--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration04.12.2020Bergheim -PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES are currently negotiating the reversal oftheir cross-holding to reduce complexity. The potential transaction involves thesale of the 7.5% share in Sany Automobile Hoisting Machinery indirectly held byPALFINGER to a company within the SANY Group in return for the opportunity oftransferring the approximately 7.5% share held by Sany Germany GmbH toPALFINGER.An agreement has been reached today that:- the total capital inflows resulting from the cross-shareholding are to be thesame for both sides after its reversal, and- the transaction is subject to the condition that the price of PALFINGER sharesreaches EUR 31.35 per share (closing price).This will result in there being no significant change in the valuation of theshare holding at PALFINGER.The operative joint ventures between PALFINGER and SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES are notimpacted by the reversal of the cross-holding and will continue as before.The potential transaction still depends, among other things, on negotiatingdetailed transaction documents and obtaining any official approvals necessary.A contract will be signed only following the approval of PALFINGER's SupervisoryBoard as well as the relevant committees at SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES.Further inquiry note:Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AGT +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Palfinger AGLamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8A-5020 Salzburgphone: 0662/2281-81101FAX: 0662/2281-81070mail: ir@palfinger.comWWW: www.palfinger.agISIN: AT0000758305indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4782417OTS: Palfinger Holding AGISIN: AT0000758305