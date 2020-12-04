 

How New Technology Can Help Businesses Adapt to Changing Trends to Bring Convenience to Modern Consumers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 15:25  |  68   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, consumer habits have changed dramatically; reflected by the adaptation seen throughout businesses and organisations across the globe. With more and more people turning to online services, the reliance on mobile internet has accelerated.

This is evident with the growth of online on-demand home services, such as food delivery, which grew by 25% in Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) to about US$195 billion just this year alone. Customers clearly look towards having convenience as part of their modern lifestyle, having the services delivered to their homes rather travelling to retail stores on their own. This is observed globally, with China leading the growth. China now has the largest and fastest-growing market for online On-Demand Home Services, with forecasted compound annual growth rate of 15% to US$181 billion in 2024.

While we can partly blame this on the global pandemic, it is also worth considering the overall context of the last few years. These behaviours have occasionally spelled problems for organisations struggling to reach new customers, thanks to technology, but it has also opened some exciting opportunities for those ready to explore a more digital world.

The changing world of the lifestyle industry

From food delivery to wider lifestyle industries, businesses are having to adapt to this change to stay relevant and successful in consumer's lives. Notably, successful businesses in the industry and lifestyle sectors are using technological advances to progress.

In 2019, food delivery accounted for about 80% of all food orders, however, only contributed to around 30% of gross profit. Food delivery has been so popular in recent years that in 2017, the US saw 70% of all deliveries related to food products. Since 2017, food delivery services have had to identify weaknesses and continuously adapt to remain competitive.

These changing consumer trends are shaping how online organisations conduct their business. Individuals are increasingly looking to their smartphones to find, browse and order food and other products, creating an appetite for high-quality and tailored platforms such as Meituan. Notably, Meituan demonstrates how lifestyle applications can adapt and thrive in an evolving consumer market. The superapp is now the number one lifestyle shopping and service platform, with an estimated market value of US$250 billion in October. The platform succeeds because it shows a willingness to accept digital change and offers a service that consumers love.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How New Technology Can Help Businesses Adapt to Changing Trends to Bring Convenience to Modern Consumers SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In 2020, consumer habits have changed dramatically; reflected by the adaptation seen throughout businesses and organisations across the globe. With more and more people turning to online services, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capitalab launches "Capitalab FX, with CLS" for FX Forwards compression
Thermal Management in 2020: Highlights from IDTechEx
Event organized by CBMM highlights green hydrogen as a sustainable solution for energy and mobility ...
Successful Outcomes for the 2020 World Industrial Design Conference
Web Summit: HBO Max to expand into Latin America and Europe by the second half of 2021
Aspect Imaging Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Revolutionary Embrace Neonatal MRI System that ...
Manufacturing Industries Pin Hopes on Demand Planning Solutions Market to Boost Performance of Supply Chains, Market to Cross Mark of US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030-End: TMR
Polygiene and Eye-care innovator Body Doctor now increase the range of soothing eye compresses and ...
Web Summit: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez announces new Startup Act and high commissioner for entrepreneurship
Aerogel Market worth $1,045 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments