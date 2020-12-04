How New Technology Can Help Businesses Adapt to Changing Trends to Bring Convenience to Modern Consumers

This is evident with the growth of online on-demand home services, such as food delivery, which grew by 25% in Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) to about US$195 billion just this year alone. Customers clearly look towards having convenience as part of their modern lifestyle, having the services delivered to their homes rather travelling to retail stores on their own. This is observed globally, with China leading the growth. China now has the largest and fastest-growing market for online On-Demand Home Services, with forecasted compound annual growth rate of 15% to US$181 billion in 2024.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, consumer habits have changed dramatically; reflected by the adaptation seen throughout businesses and organisations across the globe. With more and more people turning to online services, the reliance on mobile internet has accelerated.

While we can partly blame this on the global pandemic, it is also worth considering the overall context of the last few years. These behaviours have occasionally spelled problems for organisations struggling to reach new customers, thanks to technology, but it has also opened some exciting opportunities for those ready to explore a more digital world.

The changing world of the lifestyle industry

From food delivery to wider lifestyle industries, businesses are having to adapt to this change to stay relevant and successful in consumer's lives. Notably, successful businesses in the industry and lifestyle sectors are using technological advances to progress.

In 2019, food delivery accounted for about 80% of all food orders, however, only contributed to around 30% of gross profit. Food delivery has been so popular in recent years that in 2017, the US saw 70% of all deliveries related to food products. Since 2017, food delivery services have had to identify weaknesses and continuously adapt to remain competitive.

These changing consumer trends are shaping how online organisations conduct their business. Individuals are increasingly looking to their smartphones to find, browse and order food and other products, creating an appetite for high-quality and tailored platforms such as Meituan. Notably, Meituan demonstrates how lifestyle applications can adapt and thrive in an evolving consumer market. The superapp is now the number one lifestyle shopping and service platform, with an estimated market value of US$250 billion in October. The platform succeeds because it shows a willingness to accept digital change and offers a service that consumers love.