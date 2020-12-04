 

DGAP-DD audius SE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.12.2020 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ottmar
Last name(s): Gast

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of new shares as part of the capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.40 EUR 249900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.4000 EUR 249900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: www.audius.de

 
