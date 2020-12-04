Implementing changes in the capital adequacy calculations
Starting from November, AS LHV Group is implementing an updated model for calculating capital adequacy according to regulations for capital calculations for SME-s. As an effect of the change, the capital adequacy of LHV will improve by 1.8 percentage points.
Priit Rum
