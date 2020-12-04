 

Investview (INVU) Reports Record $1.4 Million Month Bitcoin Mining Revenue and Increased Bitcoin Holdings

Eatontown, NJ, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and global distributor organization that operates through its subsidiaries to provide financial education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technology that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the generation of digital assets, has reached a new all-time-high monthly revenue and profit margin as INVU increased its Bitcoin mining revenue by an estimated 67% (from approximately $840 thousand in October 2020 to approximately $1.4 million in November 2020) and profit margin by an estimated 109% (from approximately $386 thousand in October 2020 to approximately $808 thousand) in November 2020. Investview produced nearly 80 Bitcoin in November- averaging approximately 2.64 BTC per day.  This growth was made possible through INVU’s strategic investments in cryptocurrency mining hardware, software & enhanced IT operations, and was further bolstered by significant Bitcoin price increases which appreciated by over 80% in the last 60 days to near $19,500.

Investview’s EVP of Crypto Operations Rob Walther commented, “We are pleased to announce that INVU’s strategic decisions to increase investment into additional mining hardware, optimize mining software, and enhance our IT operation, combined with the substantial increase in the price of Bitcoin, has contributed to the largest revenue and profit margin ever earned by INVU’s digital asset mining operation. This represents a new milestone for INVU with revenue growth of 67% to $1.4 million and profits expanding by over 109% to $808 thousand in November.   With favorable Bitcoin price projections ahead, INVU can expect to continue this aggressive growth trajectory through our additional & planned mining equipment purchases, and through our ongoing enhancements to IT operations.” 

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology and global distributor organization that operates through its subsidiaries to provide financial education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technology that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the generation of digital assets.  For more information on Investview and its family of wholly-owned subsidiaries, please visit:www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,"  "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms.  These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. (“INVU”) assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations
Contact: Mario Romano
Phone Number: 732.889.4308
Email: pr@investview.com


