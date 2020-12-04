Stoke Therapeutics Announces Presentations Related to the Company’s Work to Advance STK-001, the First Potential New Medicine to Target the Underlying Cause of Dravet Syndrome at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2020 Annual Meeting

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced highlights from presentations being made at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting December 4-8, 2020 related to the Company’s work to advance STK-001, the first potential new medicine to target the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures that usually begin within the first year of life. The disease is classified as a developmental and epileptic encephalopathy due to the developmental delays and cognitive impairment associated with the disease. Highlights from the Company’s presentations include:

Abst. 81. Observational Study to Investigate Cognition and Quality of Life in Children and Adolescents with Dravet Syndrome: Baseline Analysis of the BUTTERFLY Study

December 5, 2020 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM; Track: 4. Clinical Epilepsy / 4B. Clinical Diagnosis

22 children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome were enrolled in the Company’s BUTTERFLY observational study and included in a baseline analysis.

All study participants evaluated are representative of patients with Dravet syndrome. The majority of patients were able to complete commonly used cognition assessments including either the BSID-III (Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development) or the WPPSI-IV (Wechsler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence Fourth Edition), indicating that these measures are valid and appropriate for use in patients with Dravet syndrome. An initial analysis of data from 17/22 patients who completed one of these assessments showed substantially decreased neurocognitive abilities compared to children of the same age level despite the use of multiple anti-epileptic therapies. The assessment also demonstrated an apparent widening in overall intellectual development that increases with age. In addition, a gap in adaptive functioning was noted using the Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales.