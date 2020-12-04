Klövern publishes preliminary outcome of preferential rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES. ADDITIONAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.



The subscription period in Klövern AB's (publ) ("Klövern" or the “Company") preferential rights issue ended on 3 December 2020. The preliminary outcome shows that the preferential rights issue has been oversubscribed. Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern will receive approximately SEK 2 billion, before deduction of transaction costs.



The preliminary outcome indicates that 17,103,861 ordinary shares of series A and 186,435,270 ordinary shares of series B were subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights, corresponding to 98.6 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series A and 98.7 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B. In addition, notifications to subscribe for new shares without subscription rights have been received, amounting to approximately 32 percent of offered ordinary shares of series A and approximately 52 per cent of offered ordinary shares of series B. Thus, the preferential rights issue is oversubscribed and the guarantee commitment provided by M2 Asset Management AB (publ) has not been utilized.

Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern will receive SEK 2,063 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 35 million. Through the preferential rights issue, Klövern's share capital will increase by SEK 412,518,618, from SEK 1,864,875,960 to SEK 2,277,394,578, by issuance of 206,259,309 ordinary shares. After the preferential rights issue, the number of ordinary shares in Klövern will amount to 1,122,253,289.

Investors which have subscribed for ordinary shares without subscription rights will be allotted ordinary shares in accordance with the principles stated in Klövern's published prospectus related to the preferential rights issue. Notice of allotment, in the form of settlement notes, to such investors is expected to be distributed on 8 December 2020. Subscribed and allotted ordinary shares must be paid in cash no later than the settlement date, 10 December 2020, in accordance with the instructions in the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with each respective nominee's routines. Only those who receive allotment of shares will be notified.