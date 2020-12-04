 

22nd Century Group to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. ET. James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century’s website under Events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

Register for the conference here: ve.mysequire.com/

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. 

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com


