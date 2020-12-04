CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Bid procedure, 2020-12-10
|Bonds
|
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312. SE0011116474. 2023-12-20
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 516, SE0009190390, 2023-09-20
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5533, SE0010442731, 2023-09-20
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 144., SE0011167428, 2023-06-21
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 193, SE0011089622, 2023-12-20
|Bid date
|2020-12-10
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
2312: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
516: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
5533: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
576: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
144.: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
1588: 1200 mln SEK +/-600 mln SEK
193: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
Maximum 5500 mln in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
2312: 300 mln SEK per bid
516: 600 mln SEK per bid
5533: 1000 mln SEK per bid
576: 800 mln SEK per bid
144.: 600 mln SEK per bid
1588: 1200 mln SEK per bid
193: 1000 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2020-12-14
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2020-12-04
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
