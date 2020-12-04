 

Chewy CEO Sumit Singh Named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 16:32  |  59   |   |   

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that CEO Sumit Singh has been named to the 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ - Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have changed the global business landscape over the past year. The list will be published in the December 7 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek and can be seen here: bloomberg.com/bloomberg50.

Started in 2017, the ‘Bloomberg 50’ honors the 50 most influential global thought leaders who are changing the game in quantifiable ways – from finance to fashion, entertainment to manufacturing, biotech, philanthropy and almost everything in between.

“I am humbled to be a part of this elite group of visionaries whose work is transforming the way we interact with and experience our world,” said Sumit Singh, Chewy CEO. “Thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek for the recognition and to our entire team at Chewy, as well as our loyal customers, who inspire my work every day.”

Under Singh’s leadership, Chewy is positioned to become the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The company continues to deliver transformative growth, and a clear and steady path to sustainable profitability, made possible by a culture of innovation and a relentless focus on customer experience.

More information about Singh’s recent achievements can be found here: https://www.chewy.com/app/content/sumit-singh, as well as on social media channels, including Twitter: https://twitter.com/sumitsingh and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/singh-sumit/.

About Chewy
 Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Chewy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chewy CEO Sumit Singh Named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ List Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that CEO Sumit Singh has been named to the 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ - Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual list of innovators, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Amazon and YETI File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Chewy Launches Customer Give Back Initiatives, Exceeds $27 Million in Animal Shelter Aid
17.11.20
Chewy Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
12.11.20
Chewy Launches Compounded Medications for Pets, Plans to Offer it as a Service to Veterinarians in Future