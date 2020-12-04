Chewy CEO Sumit Singh Named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ List

Started in 2017, the ‘Bloomberg 50’ honors the 50 most influential global thought leaders who are changing the game in quantifiable ways – from finance to fashion, entertainment to manufacturing, biotech, philanthropy and almost everything in between.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that CEO Sumit Singh has been named to the 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ - Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have changed the global business landscape over the past year. The list will be published in the December 7 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek and can be seen here: bloomberg.com/bloomberg50 .

“I am humbled to be a part of this elite group of visionaries whose work is transforming the way we interact with and experience our world,” said Sumit Singh, Chewy CEO. “Thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek for the recognition and to our entire team at Chewy, as well as our loyal customers, who inspire my work every day.”

Under Singh’s leadership, Chewy is positioned to become the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The company continues to deliver transformative growth, and a clear and steady path to sustainable profitability, made possible by a culture of innovation and a relentless focus on customer experience.

More information about Singh’s recent achievements can be found here: https://www.chewy.com/app/content/sumit-singh, as well as on social media channels, including Twitter: https://twitter.com/sumitsingh and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/singh-sumit/.

