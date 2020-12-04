 

Rush Enterprises announces retirement of Steve Taylor, Vice President of Medium-Duty Truck and Bus Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 16:34  |  68   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, announced today that Vice President of Medium-Duty Truck and Bus Sales Steve Taylor will retire on December 31, 2020. 

Taylor joined Rush Enterprises in 2003 and has been instrumental in the growth of medium-duty truck sales for the organization. In 2003, the company sold approximately 600 medium-duty trucks per year through a small number of GMC and Hino franchises and Peterbilt’s medium-duty product lineup.  Through the years, Taylor helped the Company obtain franchises with Hino, Isuzu, Ford and Bluebird Bus to extend the Company’s product line-up, strengthening its presence in major markets from coast-to-coast and becoming the largest dealer group with these OEMs.  In 2019, the Company sold more than 16,000 new Class 3-7 vehicles.

Taylor served on the Board of Trustees for the National Truck Equipment Association and as Chairman of Hino’s Dealer Council for three years. He also served on the Isuzu Dealer Council for 12 years.

“Steve Taylor has made a lasting impression on our organization and had helped us build the strongest team of dedicated medium-duty truck sales professionals in the country,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “He is directly responsible for the growth of our medium-duty truck sales business and for positioning us as the leader in Ready-to-Roll inventory, for customers who need bodied-up inventory. Steve is not only one of the most well-known leaders in the medium-duty truck space, he is trusted friend, and we wish him all the best as he begins this new phase in his life,” he added.

Scott Chowaniec has been promoted to Taylor’s position as Vice President of Medium Duty Truck and Bus Sales. Chowaniec worked at a heavy-duty truck dealership in New York before joining PACCAR, Inc. in 1997.  While with PACCAR, Chowaniec held many sales and leadership roles in the US and Europe, covering diverse global markets in the Middle East, Russia, Africa and South America with PACCAR Parts, DAF and most recently, Peterbilt. He joined Rush Enterprises as Director of Medium-Duty Truck Sales in 2019 before his most recent promotion. “Scott brings a lifetime of industry experience and strong customer relationships to this role, and we are excited for him to use that expertise to help us make our medium-duty truck sales team even stronger,” said Rush.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Media Contacts

Rush Enterprises
Karen S. Konecny
(830) 302-5210
konecnyk@rushenterprises.com

Allison Teska
(830) 302-5243
teskaa@rushenterprises.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba75f2bc-ffc0-42d4 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06eb147f-f095-4def ...


Rush Enterprises (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rush Enterprises announces retirement of Steve Taylor, Vice President of Medium-Duty Truck and Bus Sales SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, announced today that Vice President of Medium-Duty Truck …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on December 10 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...