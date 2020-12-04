Rush Enterprises announces retirement of Steve Taylor, Vice President of Medium-Duty Truck and Bus Sales

Taylor joined Rush Enterprises in 2003 and has been instrumental in the growth of medium-duty truck sales for the organization. In 2003, the company sold approximately 600 medium-duty trucks per year through a small number of GMC and Hino franchises and Peterbilt’s medium-duty product lineup. Through the years, Taylor helped the Company obtain franchises with Hino, Isuzu, Ford and Bluebird Bus to extend the Company’s product line-up, strengthening its presence in major markets from coast-to-coast and becoming the largest dealer group with these OEMs. In 2019, the Company sold more than 16,000 new Class 3-7 vehicles.

Taylor served on the Board of Trustees for the National Truck Equipment Association and as Chairman of Hino’s Dealer Council for three years. He also served on the Isuzu Dealer Council for 12 years.

“Steve Taylor has made a lasting impression on our organization and had helped us build the strongest team of dedicated medium-duty truck sales professionals in the country,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “He is directly responsible for the growth of our medium-duty truck sales business and for positioning us as the leader in Ready-to-Roll inventory, for customers who need bodied-up inventory. Steve is not only one of the most well-known leaders in the medium-duty truck space, he is trusted friend, and we wish him all the best as he begins this new phase in his life,” he added.

Scott Chowaniec has been promoted to Taylor’s position as Vice President of Medium Duty Truck and Bus Sales. Chowaniec worked at a heavy-duty truck dealership in New York before joining PACCAR, Inc. in 1997. While with PACCAR, Chowaniec held many sales and leadership roles in the US and Europe, covering diverse global markets in the Middle East, Russia, Africa and South America with PACCAR Parts, DAF and most recently, Peterbilt. He joined Rush Enterprises as Director of Medium-Duty Truck Sales in 2019 before his most recent promotion. “Scott brings a lifetime of industry experience and strong customer relationships to this role, and we are excited for him to use that expertise to help us make our medium-duty truck sales team even stronger,” said Rush.



About Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

