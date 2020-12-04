U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Truck Forum
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research 13th Annual Truck Forum at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days.
About U.S. Xpress:
Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.
USX Financial
