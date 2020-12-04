 

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Truck Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 16:55  |  47   |   |   

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research 13th Annual Truck Forum at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.usxpress.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About U.S. Xpress:

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Financial

US Xpress Enterprises Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Wolfe Research 13th Annual Truck Forum U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Amazon and YETI File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
U.S. Xpress Professional Driver Offers Holiday Road Trip Tips
12.11.20
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Stephens Annual Investment Conference
10.11.20
U.S. Xpress Partners with MIT to Help Improve Driver Efficiency