 

Fall 2020 Student Resident Report by American Campus Communities Reveals University Students Not Letting COVID-19 Hinder Academic Success

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of student housing communities, released its Fall 2020 Student Resident Report today that provides insights into how students are coping with college life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and how they are adjusting to primarily online learning. The report summarizes survey responses from more than 42,000 students, which confirms that students are wearing masks and making the most of online learning but lament the impact the pandemic has had on their college experience.

American Campus Communities Fall 2020 Student Resident Report (Photo: Business Wire)

While students agree that in-person engagement is critical and that online learning will never replace the on-campus experience, they are not allowing COVID-19 to get in the way of their academic success. More than 85 percent say they could be “academically successful” this year, which was at 86 percent last year in a pre-pandemic world. While many first-year students chose to remain in their hometowns for their online coursework, their optimism shone through with 91 percent of them saying they could be academically successful despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to the start of the Fall 2020 semester, many perceived that college students would be unwilling to follow CDC or institutional guidelines for the in-person college experience amid a pandemic; what we have seen and what this survey tells us is that’s not necessarily the case,” said Bill Bayless, CEO of American Campus Communities. “We surveyed current college students living on- or off-campus to learn that an overwhelming majority of them support their instructors, their universities, and COVID-19 policies but do acknowledge that the pandemic has had an impact on their overall college experience.”

To inspire its residents to act responsibly in doing their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, American Campus Communities is continuing and expanding its Be safe. Be smart. Do your part. effort by sharing a public service announcement (PSA) video for college students including its nearly 140,000 residents across the nation. By following simple tips and reminders outlined in the PSA, following American Campus Communities on Instagram, and tagging friends encouraging them to also do their part, students will be entered to win a $5,000 scholarship to help with college expenses. Those interested can learn how to enter HERE and winners will be chosen on January 31, 2021.

