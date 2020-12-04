 

PsyBio Therapeutics and Leo Acquisitions Announce Closing of CAD$14.5 Million Oversubscribed Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“PsyBio”) and Leo Acquisitions Corp. (NEX: LEQ.H) (“Leo” or the “Company”) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of PsyBio Therapeutics Financing Inc. (“Finco”), a special purpose British Columbia company incorporated solely for the purpose of the Financing and wholly-owned by the Chief Executive Officer of PsyBio, at a price of CAD$0.35 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,493,394, approximately three times the original CAD$5.0 million target, with significant US and Canadian institutional investor support.

Eight Capital acted as lead agent in connection with the Financing (the “Lead Agent”) together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”) to offer the Subscription Receipts for sale on a “best efforts” agency basis.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to have experienced such a successful financing working with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp.” said Evan Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PsyBio Therapeutics. “PsyBio is in the business of discovering and developing a portfolio of psychoactive medications and this offering, including the participation by prominent health care institutional investors, validates our vision that a paradigm shift for the treatment of mental health issues is long overdue.”

Evan continued “Our proprietary biosynthesis drug discovery platform is expected to enable the rapid generation of highly stable compounds far cheaper, faster and greener than any other published method. The capital received from this offering will enable PsyBio to continue to work towards the discovery of new valuable target molecules, and further the movement of our products towards Investigational New Drug Applications.”

The Company has filed patent applications relating to psilocybin and its intermediates and expects to file new patent applications over the coming year based on other hallucinogenic plants, fungi and non-natural compounds with psychoactive properties.

Summary of the Financing

The Financing was completed in connection with a series of transactions that will result in the reverse takeover of Leo by the shareholders of PsyBio (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will constitute Leo’s “Qualifying Transaction” as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Further details of the Transaction were previously announced by Leo on October 6, 2020, October 26, 2020 and December 2, 2020. References herein to the “Resulting Issuer” refer to Leo following the completion of the Transaction.

