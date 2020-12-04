 

Medigus Closes $13 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 16:45  |  56   |   |   

OMER, Israel, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 7,098,491 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”). Each ADS was sold to the public at a price per ADS of $1.83. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $13 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ADSs offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (No 333- 249797) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on December 1, 2020. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company's advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are “Forward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Medigus’ management and its knowledge of the relevant market. Medigus has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statements when describing the proposed use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved, due to inter alia the spread of COVID-19 as well as the restriction deriving therefrom. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of Medigus activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting Medigus are discussed in detail in Medigus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and Medigus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither Medigus nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Medigus’ securities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.

Investor Contact:

Tatiana Yosef
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com


Medigus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Closes $13 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs OMER, Israel, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on December 10 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Medigus Prices $13 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs
30.11.20
Medigus: Eventer Signs Commercial Licensing Agreement with Screenz, A Virtual Event and Entertainment Technology Company
19.11.20
Correction: Medigus Signs MOU to Enter Electric Vehicles and Electric Charging Market
19.11.20
Medigus Signs MOU to Enter Electric Vehicles and Electric Charging Market
11.11.20
Medigus: Matomy Signed Merger Agreement with Vehicle Importer Global Automax
09.11.20
Medigus to Invest up to an Additional $150,000 in COVID-19 Protection Biogel Developer Polyrizon
06.11.20
Medigus: Eventer Announces Soft Launch of Its Event Platform in the U.S. with Influencer Amanda Russell’s Virtual Book Launch Hosted by The Andy Roddick Foundation