 

Barnes Group Inc. Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” by Newsweek.

The list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was issued by Newsweek, in partnership with Statista – one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide. Companies included on the list were selected based on key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance indicators, published sustainability reports, and survey results from 7,500 U.S. residents.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized for the progress that Barnes Group continues to make to become a more sustainable, socially responsible, and inclusive company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “This recognition is a reflection of the work that our ESG Committee continues to drive forward with full support of the senior leadership team and our Board of Directors, and is a testament to the commitment of our people to further advance our ESG initiatives consistent with the Barnes Group Corporate Values.”

Newsweek’s full list of the 400 companies selected as “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” can be found here.

About Barnes Group
 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

