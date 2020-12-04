 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.12.2020 / 17:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Schmelzer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 AG

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.097 EUR 49677.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.097 EUR 49677.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63835  04.12.2020 



