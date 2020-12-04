 

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 confirms strong November trading, moves up into the German SDAX index and prepares for a potential IPO of its Brazilian business

DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous
home24 SE: home24 confirms strong November trading, moves up into the German SDAX index and prepares for a potential IPO of its Brazilian business

04.12.2020 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 confirms strong November trading, moves up into the German SDAX index and prepares for a potential IPO of its Brazilian business

  • November order intake and profitability momentum continued to trail positively and in line with recently upgraded guidance for FY 2020.
  • home24 shares will be included in German SDAX index of Deutsche Börse with effect from 21st of December 2020.
  • Mobly S.A., home24's Brazilian subsidiary, today is filing preliminary documentation for a potential listing in Brazil in 2021.

Berlin, 4 December 2020 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") confirms a strong November trading and profitability in line with the recently upgraded guidance for FY 2020 (home24 upgraded its guidance for FY 2020 recently to currency-adjusted revenue growth in the range of 38% to 42% and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 2% to 4%). The November momentum was driven by a successful "Best Month" shopping period, home24's interpretation of Black Friday in Europe. With consumers preparing for the festive season, this year's top five selling items were all dining chairs.

home24's consistent strong share price performance paired with a resulting increased free float market capitalization and liquidity over the last quarters was recognized by Deutsche Börse. As of 21st of December 2020, home24 will be listed in the SDAX index by Deutsche Börse.

"home24 is stepping up the pace to explore the enormous growth opportunity of home & living e-commerce, while proving the structural profitability of our business model. We are grateful that our efforts are starting to pay off and have led to the inclusion to the German SDAX index. This is a testimony of the great work of the entire home24 team and our partners", says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24.

