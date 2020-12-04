DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): IPO home24 SE: home24 SE subsidiary Mobly S.A. prepares public listing in Brazil 04-Dec-2020 / 17:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 operates its business on the Brazilian market under the "Mobly" brand through its subsidiary Mobly S.A. and its operating subsidiaries Mobly Comércio Varejista Ltda. and Mobly Hub Transportadora Ltda.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company decided today to pursue a listing of the shares of Mobly S.A. on the Novo Mercado of the B3 (formerly Sao Paulo Stock Exchange), Brazil, next year if market conditions remain favorable for such an initial public offering. The first draft of a securities prospectus shall be filed in Brazil with the competent financial supervisory authority (Comissão de Valores Mobiliário) within the course of today.

The proceeds from the planned IPO would be primarily used to strengthen the growth strategy of the Company's Brazilian business.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:

Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This release is being disclosed pursuant to applicable securities regulations for informative purposes only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation, an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the Mobly's securities, including Mobly's shares.

If offered, the shares of Mobly S.A. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements in the United States.

Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 - 609880019
E-mail: ir@home24.de
Internet: www.home24.com
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

