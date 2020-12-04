 

Inphi Wins GSA’s Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award

Prestigious Industry Award Recognizes Inphi’s Remarkable Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, announced today that it was awarded the Global Semiconductor Alliance's (GSA) award for Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales. The award is based on feedback from the greater GSA community, and recognizes leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies.

“Although it has been a challenging year for all, Inphi has become a major force in the semiconductor industry. Their peers, partners and customers admire their strong growth and accordingly the GSA has bestowed the ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award’ to Inphi,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO and Co-Founder of GSA. “The company has had a rapid rise to the leading ranks of the high-speed data movement and accelerated the transition to the digital world. This recognition is well deserved.”

“Winning the GSA award culminates a tremendous 2020 for Inphi,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. “This is very special for Inphi because it’s the first time we’ve been nominated and won the ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Award.’ Thank you to GSA and to our amazing Inphi team for your great accomplishments that have led to growing our revenue, profits, stock price, and market growth over 20 times since 2012. Thank you to our customers, partners, and shareholders for your continued support during the various ups and downs. We're very honored.”

GSA member companies cast online votes each year for the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Companies at several revenue levels based on best products, vision and future opportunities. Over the past 24 years, the GSA awards program has recognized the achievements of top-performing semiconductor firms in a variety of categories.

About the GSA Awards Virtual Program
The annual GSA Awards Celebration is the industry’s premier event. Each year the GSA recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution and future opportunity. The celebration honors the achievements of semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry. For a list of winners, please visit the event website.

About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers.  Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

