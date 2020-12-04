Touax share capital and voting rights at November 30, 2020
REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 December 2020 5:45 PM
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|November 30, 2020
|7,011,547
|
8,366,491
|
8,362,680
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
