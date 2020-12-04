 

Lewis & Clark Bancorp Announces 2020 Third Quarter and Year to Date Results

Lewis & Clark Bancorp (OTC Pink: LWCL) announces 2020 third quarter and year to date consolidated results. As a result of the Lewis & Clark Bancorp holding company reorganization and merger effective as of July 31, 2020, the current period financial discussion and summary balance sheet and income statement in this release reflect Lewis & Clark Bancorp consolidated, while the comparative prior year periods are Lewis & Clark Bank only. As the results presented are substantially the performance of Lewis & Clark Bank, management believes there is not a material difference related to disclosing the current and comparative results as presented.

Quarter to date net income totaled $319,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $350,000 compared to $669,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.28 for the current year quarter, compared to $0.59 for the prior year quarter.

The decreased earnings in the current year quarter were due to a decrease in net interest income and increases in both the provision for loan losses and noninterest expenses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income, compared to the same period one year ago. The decrease in net interest income is due to decreased interest and fees on loans and investments, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense as a result of Management’s decision to lower the rates paid on deposits to reflect current market conditions. The increased provision for loan losses was based on Management’s assessment of risk factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in noninterest expenses is primarily due to an increase in compensation and employee benefits, partially offset by declines in both occupancy and amortization expenses. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in interchange fees related to an increase in debit cards and a more favorable fee structure.

Year to date net income totaled $1,062,000, or $0.94 per share, compared to $1,741,000, or $1.78 per share for the same period last year. Year to date pre-tax income, excluding the provision for loan losses, was $2,468,000 for the current year period compared to $2,369,000 for the prior year period.

The decreased earnings in the current year period were due to an increase in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in both net interest income and noninterest income compared to the same period one year ago. The increase in the provision for loan losses is substantially the same as that for the current quarter as previously mentioned. The increase in noninterest expense was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in staffing levels and a full nine months of combined operations as a result of the merger with Clatsop Community Bank effective during the second quarter in the prior year period. In addition to this increase, data processing costs increased due to the core conversion in the first quarter of this year, as well as a full nine months of combined operations, and core deposit intangible amortization increased, primarily due to having a full nine months of amortization in the current year period. The increase in net interest income is due to an increase in interest and fees on loans, as well as a decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year period. The increase in noninterest income was due to realizing a gain on the liquidation of the investment portfolio, as well as increased interchange income as previously discussed.

Jeffrey Sumpter, President and CEO commented, “Despite the continued economic uncertainty, we are pleased to report improved net interest income over the prior full year period, and while our credit quality remains strong, we proactively increased our loan loss reserves given the continued economic uncertainty from COVD-19.” Sumpter continued “Although overall loan growth has been soft, we have maintained our disciplined credit culture to protect from future losses, while we continue to build a strong balance sheet with more reserves, improved liquidity, and increased deposits, to support future growth and expansion including our new loan production office scheduled to open in January of 2021 in the Vancouver market.”

As of September 30, 2020, total consolidated assets were $327.4 million, an increase of $45.4 million, or 16.1%, compared to December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases in gross loans, total deposits, borrowings, and long-term debt, partially offset by a decline in investment securities compared to the balances reported at December 31, 2019. Total gross loans increased $59.2 million substantially due to originating and funding $66.5 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans partially offset by $7.3 million in principal reductions and payoffs. Total deposits increased $31.3 million primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits related to the PPP Loans, as well as Money market and savings deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits. The decrease in time deposits is due to depositor’s preference to hold their balances in liquid accounts as well as adjusting deposit rates to reflect current market conditions and allowing higher rate deposits to transition out. Borrowings increased $6.2 million and are solely due to funding via the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility. Long-term debt increased by $6.9 million related to the Company completing a $7.0 million subordinated debt offering in the current year quarter. Investment securities decreased $17.0 million due to liquidating the portfolio to reduce the Company’s risk exposure. Shareholders equity totaled $36.4 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $716,000, or 2.0% compared to $35.7 million at December 31, 2019.

About Lewis & Clark Bancorp

Headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, Lewis & Clark Bancorp is the holding company for Lewis & Clark Bank, a state-chartered full-service commercial bank. Partnering with people and businesses throughout Oregon and SW Washington, the Bank believes that being an integral part of the community it serves, helps promote both growth and success.

For more information about Lewis & Clark Bank, visit www.lewisandclarkbank.com.

Summary Balance Sheet

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$$ Change

%% Change

ASSETS

Cash

$

53,051

 

$

49,084

 

$

3,967

 

 

8.1

%

Equity Securities

 

700

 

 

715

 

 

(15

)

 

-2.1

%

Investment Securities

 

-

 

 

16,965

 

 

(16,965

)

 

-100.0

%

Gross loans

 

259,465

 

 

200,284

 

 

59,181

 

 

29.5

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(3,043

)

 

(2,040

)

 

(1,003

)

 

49.2

%

Net loans

 

256,422

 

 

198,244

 

 

58,178

 

 

29.3

%

Fixed Assets

 

7,271

 

 

7,415

 

 

(144

)

 

-1.9

%

Other Assets

 

9,921

 

 

9,536

 

 

385

 

 

4.0

%

Total Assets

$

327,365

 

$

281,959

 

$

45,406

 

 

16.1

%

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

86,981

 

$

62,928

 

$

24,053

 

 

38.2

%

Interest-bearing demand

 

16,688

 

 

7,805

 

 

8,883

 

 

113.8

%

Money market and savings

 

129,052

 

 

121,683

 

 

7,369

 

 

6.1

%

Time deposits

 

43,879

 

 

52,841

 

 

(8,962

)

 

-17.0

%

Total deposits

 

276,600

 

 

245,257

 

 

31,343

 

 

12.8

%

Borrowings

 

6,202

 

 

-

 

 

6,202

 

 

100.0

%

Long-term debt

 

6,874

 

 

-

 

 

6,874

 

 

100.0

%

Other liabilities

 

1,264

 

 

993

 

 

271

 

 

27.3

%

Total liabilities

 

290,940

 

 

246,250

 

 

44,690

 

 

18.1

%

Equity

 

36,425

 

 

35,709

 

 

716

 

 

2.0

%

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

327,365

 

$

281,959

 

$

45,406

 

 

16.1

%

 
 

Summary Income Statement

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Interest and fees on loans and investments

$

3,126

 

$

3,433

 

$

9,506

 

$

9,080

 

Interest expense

 

299

 

 

494

 

 

1,148

 

 

1,582

 

Net interest income

 

2,827

 

 

2,939

 

 

8,358

 

 

7,498

 

Provision for loan losses

 

428

 

 

-

 

 

1,055

 

 

-

 

Net interest income after provision

 

2,399

 

 

2,939

 

 

7,303

 

 

7,498

 

Noninterest income

 

170

 

 

125

 

 

738

 

 

327

 

Noninterest expense

 

2,144

 

 

2,006

 

 

6,628

 

 

5,456

 

Pre-tax income

 

425

 

 

1,058

 

 

1,413

 

 

2,369

 

Provision for income taxes

 

106

 

 

389

 

 

351

 

 

628

 

Net income

$

319

 

$

669

 

$

1,062

 

$

1,741

 

 



Disclaimer

