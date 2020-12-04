Gildan Receives its 13th FUNDAHRSE Seal for ESG work in Honduras

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that it is once again a recipient of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Seal by the Fundación Hondureña de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial (FUNDAHRSE) in Honduras. This is the 13th consecutive year that Gildan receives this award.



“We have always believed in and stood firmly behind our responsibility of caring for our people, conserving the environment, and creating stronger communities. Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments remain unwavering,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. “Further, the humanitarian efforts we recently deployed to support our employees and our neighbouring communities impacted by hurricanes Eta and Iota reflects this strong commitment to our people and communities, particularly in times of hardship,” she continued.