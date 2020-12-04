Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved Outcomes in Patients with Steroid-Refractory or Steroid-Dependent Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that detailed results from the pivotal Phase 3 REACH3 study demonstrate Jakafi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with steroid-refractory or steroid-dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) compared to best available therapy (BAT)1. The results of REACH3, the first successful, randomized Phase 3 trial in chronic GVHD, were highlighted in a press briefing today and will be presented during the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH 2020). REACH3 is jointly sponsored by Incyte and Novartis.

“The results from this large, randomized study further emphasize the role Jakafi can play as a meaningful option for patients with chronic GVHD, for whom new treatments are urgently needed,” said Peter Langmuir, M.D., Group Vice President, Oncology Targeted Therapies, Incyte. “These data are important for patients living with GVHD and their physicians as they represent the continued success of Jakafi in the chronic form of the disease, a historically difficult-to-treat condition.”