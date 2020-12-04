 

Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 11/2020

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
 (Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
November, 30 2020 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 775 082
Net total* of voting rights : 12 753 351

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com

