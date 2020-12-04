Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 11/2020 DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital (Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité des …



