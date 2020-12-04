GT Gold Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT ; OTCQX: GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of November 2 and November 9, 2020, it has today closed the final tranche (the “Final Tranche”) of its fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing (the “Financing”). The total gross proceeds of C$5.70 million of the Financing will be used to fund general working capital and to advance 2021 exploration activities on the Company’s 100% owned Tatogga property in northern British Columbia.

The Final Tranche consists of the sale of an aggregate of 2,486,106 common shares sold on a charitable flow-through basis (“FT Shares”) at a price of C$1.75 per share through Peartree Securities for gross proceeds of C$4.35 million. Pursuant to the Financing, Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”) (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT) has acquired 1,006,106 common shares resulting in Newmont once again attaining its 14.9% strategic shareholder position with other arms’ length shareholders acquiring the remaining shares.

The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company’s projects located in British Columbia (the “Qualifying Expenditures”). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the FT Share purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares. Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, the FT Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

