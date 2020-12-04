Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of changes in interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of Alan Cleary, a PDMR.

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Acquisition relating to the Scheme of Arrangement Price Volume Total £0.00 124,112 £0.00 Aggregated £0.00 124,112



£0.00

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick