Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
The Company has been notified of changes in interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of Alan Cleary, a PDMR.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Alan Cleary
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages
|Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|30/11/2020
|Ordinary shares of £3.04 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a Trading Venue
|GBP – British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Acquisition relating to the Scheme of Arrangement
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£0.00
|124,112
|£0.00
|Aggregated
|£0.00
|
124,112
|£0.00
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796
Brunswick
