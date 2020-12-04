 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company has been notified of changes in interests in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company of Alan Cleary, a PDMR.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  30/11/2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Acquisition relating to the Scheme of Arrangement 		  Price Volume Total
£0.00  124,112 £0.00
Aggregated £0.00 124,112

  		£0.00
                 

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat    t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                       

