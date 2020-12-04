TechTarget Announces 2020 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing & Sales

 

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the 2020 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from a diverse group of top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major IT markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Storage, Business Applications, and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners here.

“Our customers’ success is something that is incredibly important to us and each year we are honored to recognize a select group of innovative marketing & sales leaders paving the way in our industry,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This year’s Archer Award winners are using purchase intent data to power intelligent programs and campaigns that engage the right accounts and prospects and are driving incredible results for their organizations. We’re proud to be helping so many organizations in different markets accelerate their unique opportunity.”

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. Awards were presented in a series of virtual engagements over the past month.

2020 North American Archer Awards - Company Winners

Best ABM Campaign

  • Zoom Video Communications

Best ABM Program

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Best Advertising Campaign

  • Dell Technologies

Best Advertising Program

  • Nutanix

Best Channel Enablement Campaign

  • NVIDIA

Best Channel Enablement Program

  • 8x8

Best Demand Generation Campaign

  • Dropbox

Best Demand Generation Program

  • CyberArk

Best Integrated Campaign

  • Adobe

Best Integrated Program

  • Axway

Best MSP Priority Engine Program

  • ConnectWise

Best Sales Campaign

  • AT&T

Best Sales Program

  • Talkdesk

Digital Marketers of the Year

  • CloudCheckr
  • Domo
  • Serviceaide
  • Veracode

Priority Engine Marketers of the Year

  • Fidelis
  • TIBCO
  • Verizon

To learn more about this year’s Archer Award winners, click here.

About The Archer Awards

TechTarget’s annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

