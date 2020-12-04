 

REC Silicon - Approval and publication of prospectus

Lysaker, 4 December 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") on 14 October 2020 and 15 October 2020 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,000 million (the "Private Placement").

A prospectus for listing of the 92,592,592 new shares in the Company issued in connection with the Private Placement was approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 4 December 2020. The prospectus and a summary of the prospectus will be available at the Company's website www.recsilicon.com.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About the Company:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. For more information, please visit: www.recsilicon.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


