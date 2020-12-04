Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 1,367,941 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.9997.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 13.9% (i.e. for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 139 units will be redeemed).