 

Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 21:39  |  82   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) a company that builds and invests in cutting-edge technology that is shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference.  

Lytham Partners is one of the country’s leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together. Lytham Partners End of Year 1×1 Conference will be held on December 7th through 11th, 2020. This event is focused on connecting companies with institutional investors in a virtual 1×1 format with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for 2021. VST’s Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani and Chief Growth Officer, Vahid Shababi are scheduled to attend and connect virtually to an online audience through 1x1 meetings highlighting their current portfolio of 20-plus companies focused on 4th Industrial Revolution technologies: personalized and digital health, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cybersecurity and more. 

“I’m excited to connect with all of the investors and share Victory Square’s recent successes along with our upcoming initiatives,'' said Tejani.

To arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting with Victory Square Technologies management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com

For more general inquiries and information on the virtual investor event, please contact Robert Blum at 602-889-9700 or by email at blum@lythampartners.com.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter.

On behalf of the board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani
Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios
Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director
Email: howard@victorysquare.com
Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

Seite 1 von 3
Victory Square Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference  VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) a company that builds and invests in cutting-edge technology that is shaping the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 in Q3 2020
17.11.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales Agreement for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests with Molkom Pharmaceuticals
13.11.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA Approval for Sale & Use for the Country of Brazil and Enters into a Sales & Distribution Contract with Ecodiagnostica of Brazil
12.11.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for North America with ProNorth Medical Corp.
09.11.20
Victory Square Technologies Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $6.1 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by Gravitas Securities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
50
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest