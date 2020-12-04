Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference 

Lytham Partners is one of the country’s leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together. Lytham Partners End of Year 1×1 Conference will be held on December 7th through 11th, 2020. This event is focused on connecting companies with institutional investors in a virtual 1×1 format with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for 2021. VST’s Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani and Chief Growth Officer, Vahid Shababi are scheduled to attend and connect virtually to an online audience through 1x1 meetings highlighting their current portfolio of 20-plus companies focused on 4th Industrial Revolution technologies: personalized and digital health, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cybersecurity and more.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) a company that builds and invests in cutting-edge technology that is shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference.

“I’m excited to connect with all of the investors and share Victory Square’s recent successes along with our upcoming initiatives,'' said Tejani.

To arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting with Victory Square Technologies management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com .

For more general inquiries and information on the virtual investor event, please contact Robert Blum at 602-889-9700 or by email at blum@lythampartners.com.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.