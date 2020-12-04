 

Sarepta Therapeutics to Share Clinical Update for SRP-5051, its Investigational PPMO for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (ET), it will host a webcast and conference call to present interim data from the MOMENTUM study, a multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of SRP-5051 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-5051 is the first investigational treatment using Sarepta’s next-generation PPMO platform, which is designed around a proprietary cell-penetrating peptide conjugated to Sarepta’s phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) backbone with the goal of increasing drug concentration in muscle tissue.

The presentation will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and slides will be archived there following the call for one year. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 6382259. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta-hosted Clinical Update for MOMENTUM call."

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

