 

HealthEquity Expands Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 22:04  |  24   |   |   

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent health savings account (HSA) custodian and leader in consumer directed benefits (CDB), announced today that Stuart Parker has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately and appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee and Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the Audit and Risk Committee. Mr. Parker has more than 15 years of executive leadership in the insurance and financial planning industry, including most recently as President and CEO of USAA and is a distinguished veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Parker’s appointment returns the Board to 10 members with 8 (including Mr. Parker) being independent.

“We are delighted that Stuart has joined our Board,” said Robert Selander, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HealthEquity. “Stuart’s record of driving growth at scale, built on a culture of service, strong customer loyalty, and technology transformation, resonates with our growth objectives at HealthEquity.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr. Parker said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Board of HealthEquity. The Company has created an impressive reputation among its partners, clients and HSA and CDB members through product innovation and passion to help every American family connect health and wealth.”

Mr. Parker currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR), a specialized insurance company, and served as Chief Executive Officer for USAA from 2015 until his retirement in February 2020. He spent more than 21 years with USAA in roles including Chief Operating Officer (2014 – 2015), Chief Financial Officer (2012 – 2014), President of the Property & Casualty Insurance Group (2007 – 2012), and President of Financial Planning Services (2004 -2007). He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Valdosta State University and an MBA from St. Mary’s University. Mr. Parker is a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program and served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 10 years, including service in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com


HealthEquity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Expands Board of Directors DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the largest independent health savings account (HSA) custodian and leader in consumer directed benefits (CDB), announced today that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Results