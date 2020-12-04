 

II-VI Incorporated to Present at 2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

  • Date:  Monday, December 7, 2020
  • Time:  8:50 a.m. ET
  • Place:  Virtual

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, II-VI

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
    Vice President, Corporate Communications
    corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
    www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 

II VI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated to Present at 2020 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference PITTSBURGH, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
II-VI Incorporated to Present at ECOC Market Focus 2020
16.11.20
II-VI Incorporated meldet Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
11.11.20
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference
05.11.20
II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
30
II-VI Incorporated