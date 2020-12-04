BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Initial Distribution and Fund Commentary

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT, CUSIP: 09260U109) (the “Trust”) announced today the Trust’s initial monthly distribution, payable on December 31, 2020. Details are as follows:

Trust Ticker Initial Monthly Per-Share Distribution Yield on Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) Price* BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust BCAT $0.104100 6.25%

*The yield on the IPO price shown above is calculated by dividing the initial monthly per-share distribution by the Trust’s IPO price of $20.00 per share and annualizing the results.

For an update on the Trust’s portfolio and positioning please see the BCAT Mid-Quarter Update.

The Trust has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) and employs an option over-write policy to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of the Trust’s Board of Trustees. Under the Plan, the Trust will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The estimated sources of the Trust’s distribution as of November 30, 2020 and for its current fiscal year are as follows: