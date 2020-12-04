 

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Initial Distribution and Fund Commentary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 22:30  |  54   |   |   

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT, CUSIP: 09260U109) (the “Trust”) announced today the Trust’s initial monthly distribution, payable on December 31, 2020. Details are as follows:

Declaration Date- 12/4/2020 Ex-Date- 12/14/2020 Record Date- 12/15/2020 Payable Date- 12/31/2020

Trust

Ticker

Initial Monthly

Per-Share

Distribution

Yield on Initial Public

Offering (“IPO”) Price*

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BCAT

$0.104100

6.25%

*The yield on the IPO price shown above is calculated by dividing the initial monthly per-share distribution by the Trust’s IPO price of $20.00 per share and annualizing the results.

For an update on the Trust’s portfolio and positioning please see the BCAT Mid-Quarter Update.

The Trust has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) and employs an option over-write policy to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of the Trust’s Board of Trustees. Under the Plan, the Trust will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The estimated sources of the Trust’s distribution as of November 30, 2020 and for its current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of November 30, 2020

 

 

 

Trust

Distribution

Net Investment Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

BCAT1

Seite 1 von 4
BLACKROCK CAP A/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Initial Distribution and Fund Commentary The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT, CUSIP: 09260U109) (the “Trust”) announced today the Trust’s initial monthly distribution, payable on December 31, 2020. Details are as follows: Declaration Date- 12/4/2020 …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore
SailingStone Capital Partners Writes Open Letter to Turquoise Hill Board Commending Them on Initial ...
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Available Worldwide Today on Next Generation Consoles
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Slack ...
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved ...
SUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS
Free Yourself From Noise and Enjoy THX Certified Audio With the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity