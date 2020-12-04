 

Sprout Social to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Justyn Howard, Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto, Senior Vice President of Global Sales Ryan Barretto and Head of Investor Relations Jason Rechel will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

