 

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04.12.2020   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on December 1, 2020, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 15 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 15,351 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $51.13 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 21,092 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478

Investor Contact:
John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006 ext. 362

Source: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.


01.12.20
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate QED Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Infigratinib for the Treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma
13.11.20
BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Navire Pharma Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SHP2 inhibitor BBP-398 for Tumors Driven by RAS and Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Mutations
05.11.20
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Business Update