 

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II (the “Trust”) (CUSIP: 09258V101) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on December 31, 2020. The Trust announced a decrease in its quarterly distribution rate. This change was made in order to better align the Trust’s distribution rate with its current and projected level of earnings. Details are as follows:

Declaration Date- 12/4/2020 Ex-Date- 12/30/2020 Record Date- 12/29/2020 Payable Date- 12/31/2020

Trust

Ticker

Quarterly Per-Share Distribution

Change from Prior Distribution

Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of net asset value (“NAV”)*

BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II

XMSAX

$1.578

(0.297)

7.0%

*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 11/30/2020 and annualizing the results.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

