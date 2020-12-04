 

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Announces Commencement of Liquidation Process and Payment of Final Liquidation Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 22:32  |  18   |   |   

Guernsey, Channel Islands., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) announces the determination of the Board of Directors of AAA Guernsey Limited (the “Board”), the general partner of AAA, to implement the liquidation of AAA and pay a final liquidation dividend to AAA’s unitholders.

The Board has determined to implement the voluntary solvent liquidation of AAA.

AAA’s sole assets comprise cash. In anticipation of the liquidation of AAA, the Board has arranged for AAA to make payment of all its outstanding liabilities. The remaining assets of AAA after the payment of these liabilities, less a small retention for contingent or unanticipated liabilities, equals US$6,869,606. AAA now intends to distribute this remaining cash to AAA unitholders (the “AAA Final Distribution”). This distribution equates to USD 9 cents per AAA unit. Prior estimates for the amount of the AAA Final Distribution placed it between USD 7 and 9 cents per AAA unit.

Immediately after the payment of the AAA Final Distribution, AAA will apply for the units in AAA to be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam and AAA will subsequently be liquidated. The relevant dates for the delisting procedure will be announced in a separate press release upon receipt of approval from Euronext to delist the units.

AAA hereby announces the relevant dates for the AAA Final Distribution which are set out below:

Distribution Record Date: December 8 2020 after closing of trading on Euronext Amsterdam

Distribution Ex-Date: December 9 2020 before opening of trading on Euronext Amsterdam

The settlement process for the AAA Final Distribution to holders of record of AAA units as of the record date is expected to begin on December 9 2020. This settlement process is expected to be effectuated through normal-course settlement procedures via Euroclear’s and Clearstream’s respective US custodians/DTC participants, without the need for additional documentation by Euroclear and Clearstream participants.

In addition, for further information, AAA unitholders should contact their brokers in connection with the AAA Final Distribution.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AP Alternative Assets, L.P.

AP Alternative Assets was established by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Apollo”) and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 30 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AP Alternative Assets, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Ann Dai (New York)

+1 (212) 822 0678

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Attachment:
AAA Release - Winding Up (Final)


AP ALTE/UT COMMON UNITS NPV (NON VT jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Announces Commencement of Liquidation Process and Payment of Final Liquidation Dividend Guernsey, Channel Islands., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) announces the determination of the Board of Directors of AAA Guernsey Limited (the “Board”), the general partner of AAA, to …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate ...
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...