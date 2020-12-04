 

Silo Pharma Comments on Recent Promotional and Trading Activities at Request of OTC Markets

NEW JERSEY , Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced that it has been requested by the OTC Markets Group (“the OTC Markets”) to comment on recent promotional activity.

The Company became aware of certain promotional activities concerning its common stock on December 1, 2020, through a notification from OTC Markets, which included three (3) electronic newsletters (collectively, the “Materials”) prepared by third parties; one of which was prepared and circulated by each of Profitable Trader Authority, Penny Stock Prophet and OTC TIP Reporter, respectively. The Company was not aware of the Materials prior to receiving copies from the OTC Markets.

Beginning in May 2020, the Company has used Hayden IR as its investor relations firm. Hayden’s role is to provide certain investor/public relations, internet development, communications and consulting services on the Company’s behalf. In addition, in October 2020, the Company engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC to assist with the design, development and dissemination of corporate information, and it engaged CNA Finance, LLC and Jolt Communications, Inc. to provide certain marketing services and strategic advice, including the preparation of a feature articles, assistance with publication of unique and industry articles, and dissemination of content via social media and traditional channels.

Based upon inquiry of management, directors, control persons and third-party service providers, neither the Company, nor its officers were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution or payment of the Materials, nor did they have notice of or editorial control over the content of the Materials prior to their dissemination. In addition, based upon inquiry of third-party service providers engaged by the Company to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services including promotion of the Company or its securities in the last twelve months, the materials were unrelated to any work performed by any of the third-party providers .

