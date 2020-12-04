Condor Hospitality Schedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American:CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American:CDOR) (the “Company”), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, today announced that it has set January 18, 2021 as the date of a Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of Shareholders of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. The purpose of the Meeting is to seek shareholder approval of potential share issuances under NYSE American Company Guide Rule 713. The time and location will be specified in the Company’s proxy statement related to the Meeting. December 14, 2020 has been set as the record date for shareholders of the Company entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

