 

Condor Hospitality Schedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American:CDOR) (the “Company”), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, today announced that it has set January 18, 2021 as the date of a Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of Shareholders of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. The purpose of the Meeting is to seek shareholder approval of potential share issuances under NYSE American Company Guide Rule 713. The time and location will be specified in the Company’s proxy statement related to the Meeting. December 14, 2020 has been set as the record date for shareholders of the Company entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American:CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Forward-Looking Statement
 This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the SEC from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

