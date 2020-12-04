 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 23:14  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it and its Joint Actor has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) and 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Subject Warrants” and together with the Subject Shares, the “Subject Units”) of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp (“Bluesky”) on December 4, 2020. The Subject Units represented approximately 16.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky as of December 4, 2020 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 27.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Subject Warrants only), resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by ThreeD and its Joint Actor as a result of the transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor did not hold any securities of Bluesky.

Immediately following the transaction described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (the “Post-Closing Shares”) and convertible securities entitling ThreeD and the Joint Actor to acquire an additional 4,500,000 common shares of Bluesky (the “Post-Closing Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 16.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky (or approximately 27.8% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 2,500,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 2,500,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities (representing approximately 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 16.5% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,000,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 2,000,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities, representing approximately 7.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky (or approximately 13.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Post-Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Units were acquired in a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of Bluesky by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in Bluesky at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Units was $405,000, or $0.09 per Subject Unit.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that each of ThreeD and the Joint Actor is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Feldman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American ...
Novartis announces first data from REACH3 trial showing Jakavi (ruxolitinib) significantly improved ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Fusion Fuel Green
AB Science announces that confirmatory Phase 3 study AB12005 with masitinib in first line ...
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Araguaia Project Operational Update
Relevium Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Operations
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...