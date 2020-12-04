RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Capital Gain Distributions
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. have each declared a year-end capital gain distribution, as detailed below. These year-end capital gain distributions are in addition to each fund’s regular monthly distribution and are being paid to allow the funds to meet their 2020 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes.
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
December 16, 2020
December 17, 2020
December 31, 2020
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Short-Term Capital Gain
|
Long-Term Capital Gain
|
RMI1
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.00000
|
$0.31355
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Short-Term Capital Gain
|
|
Long-Term Capital Gain
|
RFM1
|
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.22830
|
|
$0.04687
___________________________________________________________________________________
- RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes as well as the AMT.
As of the date of this release, RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc., RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc., and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. do not anticipate having to make a year-end capital gain distribution. Such determinations are based on then current estimates and are subject to change.
