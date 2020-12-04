 

RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Capital Gain Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 23:20  |  51   |   |   

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. have each declared a year-end capital gain distribution, as detailed below. These year-end capital gain distributions are in addition to each fund’s regular monthly distribution and are being paid to allow the funds to meet their 2020 distribution requirements for federal excise tax purposes.

Ex Date

Record Date

Payable Date

December 16, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 31, 2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Short-Term Capital Gain
Distribution Per Share

Long-Term Capital Gain
Distribution Per Share

RMI1

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

$0.00000

$0.31355

Ticker

Fund Name

Short-Term Capital Gain
Distribution Per Share

 

Long-Term Capital Gain
Distribution Per Share

RFM1

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

$0.22830

 

$0.04687

___________________________________________________________________________________

  1. RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes as well as the AMT.

As of the date of this release, RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc., RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc., and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. do not anticipate having to make a year-end capital gain distribution. Such determinations are based on then current estimates and are subject to change.

Seite 1 von 3
RvrNrth DblLine jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Year-End Capital Gain Distributions The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. have each declared a year-end capital gain distribution, as detailed below. These year-end capital gain distributions are in addition to …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore
SailingStone Capital Partners Writes Open Letter to Turquoise Hill Board Commending Them on Initial ...
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Available Worldwide Today on Next Generation Consoles
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved ...
Free Yourself From Noise and Enjoy THX Certified Audio With the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ...
Cortexyme’s Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of Atuzaginstat (COR388) in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease ...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Anthem, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
New Phase 3 Data Show TAK-620 (maribavir), an Investigational Drug for the Treatment of Transplant ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity