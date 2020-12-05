 

MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time”

MTV:

  • The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”
    • Kevin Bacon
    • Drew Barrymore
    • Kristen Bell
    • Selma Blair
    • Chadwick Boseman
    • Jamie Lee Curtis
    • Gal Gadot
    • Sarah Michelle Gellar
    • Kevin Hart
    • Adam Sandler
    • Jason Segel
    • William Zabka
  • The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.”
    • Jacob Bertrand
    • Neve Campbell
    • Sofia Carson
    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Don Cheadle
    • Lily Collins
    • Robert Downey Jr.
    • Chelsea Handler
    • Derek Hough
    • Peyton List
    • Xolo Maridueña
    • David Spade
    • Maddie Ziegler

Key details for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”

The below list includes the categories for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”

  • GOAT: Scream Queen
  • GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
  • GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off
  • GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
  • GOAT: Comedy Giant
  • GOAT: Zero to Hero
  • GOAT: She-Ro
  • GOAT: Dynamic Duo

PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” include Lay's, State Farm, and Wendy’s.

SOCIAL: For additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.

MORE INFO: Visit mtvpress.com for previous announcements and additional information.

