Key details for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”

SHOW DETAILS: LOGO Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are set to perform at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time."



The below list includes the categories for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”

GOAT: Scream Queen

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

GOAT: Comedy Giant

GOAT: Zero to Hero

GOAT: She-Ro

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” include Lay's, State Farm, and Wendy’s.

