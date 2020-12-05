 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPLK) common stock between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Splunk investors have until February 2, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Splunk investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/splunk-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported total revenue of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.07, missing estimates by 15 cents. Also, analysts at JPMorgan were “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

