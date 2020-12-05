 

ABX Air Reaches Tentative Agreement with Pilot Union

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.12.2020, 04:00  |  46   |   |   

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) said today that its ABX Air subsidiary has reached a tentative agreement to amend the collective bargaining agreement with its pilot group, currently numbering more than 230 flight crew members.

ABX Air’s pilots are represented by the Airline Professionals Association of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 1224 (IBT).

The tentative agreement would extend for six (6) years from the date of ratification by the ABX Air pilots.

“We are optimistic that this tentative agreement, if ratified, will give ABX Air the opportunity to compete for new growth and provide all our employees with opportunities for career advancement and financial stability,” said ABX Air president David Soaper, “while ensuring that ABX Air continues to provide the excellent service its customers expect.”

Terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed but will be presented to the ABX Air pilot group prior to holding a ratification vote. The vote is expected to be completed prior to the end of the year.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

Air Transport Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABX Air Reaches Tentative Agreement with Pilot Union Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) said today that its ABX Air subsidiary has reached a tentative agreement to amend the collective bargaining agreement with its pilot group, currently numbering more than 230 flight crew members. ABX Air’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore
SailingStone Capital Partners Writes Open Letter to Turquoise Hill Board Commending Them on Initial ...
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Available Worldwide Today on Next Generation Consoles
Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply ...
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved ...
Blackstone Completes Acquisition of Ancestry, Leading Online Family History Business, for $4.7 ...
MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”
Cortexyme’s Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of Atuzaginstat (COR388) in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
ATSG to Webcast its Investor Presentation at the 2020 Stephens Investment Conference
11.11.20
ATSG Delivers Boeing 767 Freighter to Cargojet