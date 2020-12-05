Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase
Completion of the rights issue for the first tranche of the capital increases
On 27 November 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. decided among other things to conduct capital increases of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches. In the first tranche, the company’s share capital is being increased from its current CHF 60,065,750 to CHF 80,065,750 through the issue of 2,000,000 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 for an issue price of CHF 15.00. The subscription period for this first tranche of the approved capital increases ran from 30 November to 12:00 noon (CET) on 4 December 2020.
In this first tranche, one subscription right was allocated for each MCH share held after the close of trading on 27 November 2020. Three subscription rights entitled the holder to acquire one new share at a subscription price of CHF 15.00 per share. MCH Group Ltd. can today announce that, by the end of the subscription period at 12:00 noon (CET) on 4 December 2020, the private shareholders had exercised 37.66 % of their subscription rights. All the subscription rights of the public-sector entities with a stake in the company and all the subscription rights not exercised by the private shareholders were allocated to the Canton of Basel-Stadt. Following the issue of the new registered shares to be created, the participation of the private shareholders will change from 50.89 % to 42.97 % and the public-sector entities will have a stake of 57.03 % (49.11% to date).
The first trading day of the new registered shares is 9 December 2020.
The terms of the second tranche of the capital increases will be announced on the evening of 7 December 2020.
Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com
Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note
Dieses Dokument dient der Information der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der MCH Group AG im Hinblick auf das Bezugsrechtsangebot, das die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020 genehmigt hat. Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Investition in Effekten der MCH Group AG oder einer ihrer Konzerngesellschaften dar. Dieses Dokument ist weder ein Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über Finanzdienstleistungen («FIDLEG») noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange AG oder ein Prospekt gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung oder Regelung. Exemplare dieses Dokuments dürfen weder in Länder versandt noch in Ländern verteilt bzw. aus solchen versandt werden, in welchen dies gesetzlich unzulässig oder untersagt ist. Eine Entscheidung über eine Teilnahme an der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten der MCH Group AG, die von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020 genehmigt worden ist, ist ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage des entsprechenden Prospekts bzw. Nachtrags zum Prospekt, der zu diesem Zweck von der MCH Group AG veröffentlicht wird, und nicht anhand dieses Dokuments zu treffen. Exemplare des Prospekts sind seit 30. November 2020 gratis verfügbar. Exemplare des Nachtrags zum Prospekt werden voraussichtlich ab 10. Dezember 2020 gratis verfügbar sein.
