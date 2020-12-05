Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase

Completion of the rights issue for the first tranche of the capital increases

On 27 November 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. decided among other things to conduct capital increases of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches. In the first tranche, the company’s share capital is being increased from its current CHF 60,065,750 to CHF 80,065,750 through the issue of 2,000,000 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 for an issue price of CHF 15.00. The subscription period for this first tranche of the approved capital increases ran from 30 November to 12:00 noon (CET) on 4 December 2020.

In this first tranche, one subscription right was allocated for each MCH share held after the close of trading on 27 November 2020. Three subscription rights entitled the holder to acquire one new share at a subscription price of CHF 15.00 per share. MCH Group Ltd. can today announce that, by the end of the subscription period at 12:00 noon (CET) on 4 December 2020, the private shareholders had exercised 37.66 % of their subscription rights. All the subscription rights of the public-sector entities with a stake in the company and all the subscription rights not exercised by the private shareholders were allocated to the Canton of Basel-Stadt. Following the issue of the new registered shares to be created, the participation of the private shareholders will change from 50.89 % to 42.97 % and the public-sector entities will have a stake of 57.03 % (49.11% to date).