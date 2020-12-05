New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With Yescarta in ZUMA-1 Trial

Of 111 patients enrolled in the ZUMA-1 Phase 2 cohorts, Yescarta was administered to 101 patients with refractory LBCL, and the median time from leukapheresis to complete response (CR) was less than two months. There have been no Yescarta-related secondary malignancies reported.

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced four-year follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Among Yescarta-treated patients (modified intent to-treat analysis, n=101) with a minimum follow-up of four years after a single infusion of Yescarta (median follow-up of 51.1 months), the Kaplan-Meier estimate of the four-year overall survival (OS) rate was 44 percent. The data were presented today at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #1187).

“With close to half of patients still alive after a single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel, we are transforming the way relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma can be treated,” said Frederick L. Locke, MD, ZUMA-1 Co-Lead Investigator and Vice Chair of the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. “As a practicing oncologist I continue to see these patients in the clinic, and this overall survival data confirms the durability of CAR T-cell therapy in a patient population that previously exhausted all viable treatment options.”

Blood sample analyses provided by 21 patients who were treated with Yescarta and showed an ongoing response at a minimum of three years follow-up also demonstrated that 67 percent (n=14/21) had detectable CAR gene-marked cells and polyclonal B cells in blood. Additionally, normal B-cells were present in 91 percent (n=21/23) of evaluable patients. These results suggest that persistence of functional CAR T cells is not necessary for durable remissions in patients with refractory LBCL and may support long-term safety of the therapy.

“With these first-ever four-year data from a pivotal CAR T clinical trial in lymphoma, we continue to show the potential long-term survival of Yescarta in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma and push the boundaries of what is possible with this CAR T treatment,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Kite’s Global Head of Clinical Development. “And equally importantly, we are encouraged by similar trends in long-term survival with real-world experience, with thousands of patients treated since Yescarta first became available.”