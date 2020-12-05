Gamida Cell Presents Updated, Expanded Results from Phase 1 Study of Natural Killer Cell Therapy GDA-201 at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

GDA-201 was well-tolerated and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed in 35 patients (19 with NHL and 16 with MM). The data show that therapy using GDA-201 with monoclonal antibodies demonstrated significant clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients with advanced NHL. Of the 19 patients with NHL, 13 complete responses and one partial response were observed, with an overall response rate of 74 percent and a complete response rate of 68 percent. The maximum tolerated dose was not achieved, as no dose limiting toxicities were observed in patients who received the maximum target dose (2 x 10 8 cells/kg).

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced in an oral presentation the updated and expanded results from a Phase 1 clinical study of GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma (MM), at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is being held virtually December 5–8.

“Data from an expanded group of patients in this Phase 1 clinical study for GDA-201 show that NK cell therapies continue to exhibit impressive therapeutic potential to treat relapsed and refractory patients with lymphomas, while maintaining a favorable safety profile,” said Veronika Bachanova, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota and principal investigator of the study. “Despite recent advancements in therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies, too many patients progress to develop refractory or resistant disease. I look forward to the continued clinical development of this novel investigational therapy.”

NK cell immunotherapies are thought to offer tremendous potential for transforming the care of hematologic malignancies. With GDA-201, Gamida Cell is pioneering a novel approach that harnesses the power of its cell expansion technology to improve antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells.

“These additional results again show that GDA-201 has striking signs of efficacy and safety in patients with heavily pre-treated NHL,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “With these results in hand, we plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study, with the goal of submitting an IND in 2021.”