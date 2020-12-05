Preclinical Data Demonstrate Anti-Viral Activity of AlloVir’s ALVR109, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Therapy

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that preclinical data presented in an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrates selective antiviral activity of ALVR109 –the company’s virus-specific T cell therapy designed to combat SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The data presented found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus-specific T cell therapy, ALVR109, was able to produce effector molecules and selectively kill viral antigen-expressing targets, while leaving non-infected targets intact. These data suggest the potential for using these cells to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized high-risk patients in order to prevent the development of severe disease. These data were featured in the ASH Annual Meeting press program. A clinical trial evaluating ALVR109 has recently been initiated at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), Texas Children's Hospital, and Houston Methodist Hospital. Researchers at BCM and AlloVir developed a bank of off-the-shelf, SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells that are ready to be administered to patients enrolled in the study.

“It’s increasingly clear that T cell dysregulation is a critical factor in the development of severe COVID-19 and that the presence of healthy SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells is important in helping patients fight off the virus,” said Ann Leen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at AlloVir. “Given the unprecedented threat and impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing need for protective and therapeutic options, we rapidly immunologically profiled SARS-CoV-2 and developed ALVR109. The pre-clinical data presented at ASH shows that we can robustly generate T cells with the desired effector profile and AlloVir is sponsoring a proof-of-concept clinical trial being conducted in the Houston Methodist Hospital. The objectives of this trial are to assess the safety and efficacy of ALVR109 in preventing severe disease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with high-risk features.”

About these data:

To first identify immunogenic and protective SARS-CoV-2 antigens, researchers screened peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from convalescent individuals who had naturally controlled and cleared the virus using peptide libraries spanning structural, non-structural, and accessory SARS-CoV-2-derived proteins. Of the proteins screened, a subset was identified to advance to clinical virus-specific T cell manufacturing using AlloVir’s proprietary and optimized manufacturing and cell culture process.