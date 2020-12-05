 

Preclinical Data Demonstrate Anti-Viral Activity of AlloVir’s ALVR109, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.12.2020, 17:00  |  47   |   |   

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that preclinical data presented in an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrates selective antiviral activity of ALVR109 –the company’s virus-specific T cell therapy designed to combat SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The data presented found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus-specific T cell therapy, ALVR109, was able to produce effector molecules and selectively kill viral antigen-expressing targets, while leaving non-infected targets intact. These data suggest the potential for using these cells to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized high-risk patients in order to prevent the development of severe disease. These data were featured in the ASH Annual Meeting press program. A clinical trial evaluating ALVR109 has recently been initiated at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine (BCM), Texas Children's Hospital, and Houston Methodist Hospital. Researchers at BCM and AlloVir developed a bank of off-the-shelf, SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells that are ready to be administered to patients enrolled in the study.

“It’s increasingly clear that T cell dysregulation is a critical factor in the development of severe COVID-19 and that the presence of healthy SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells is important in helping patients fight off the virus,” said Ann Leen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at AlloVir. “Given the unprecedented threat and impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing need for protective and therapeutic options, we rapidly immunologically profiled SARS-CoV-2 and developed ALVR109. The pre-clinical data presented at ASH shows that we can robustly generate T cells with the desired effector profile and AlloVir is sponsoring a proof-of-concept clinical trial being conducted in the Houston Methodist Hospital. The objectives of this trial are to assess the safety and efficacy of ALVR109 in preventing severe disease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with high-risk features.”

About these data:

To first identify immunogenic and protective SARS-CoV-2 antigens, researchers screened peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from convalescent individuals who had naturally controlled and cleared the virus using peptide libraries spanning structural, non-structural, and accessory SARS-CoV-2-derived proteins. Of the proteins screened, a subset was identified to advance to clinical virus-specific T cell manufacturing using AlloVir’s proprietary and optimized manufacturing and cell culture process.

Seite 1 von 3


AlloVir Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preclinical Data Demonstrate Anti-Viral Activity of AlloVir’s ALVR109, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Therapy AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced that preclinical data presented in an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, demonstrates selective antiviral activity of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. – NAK
Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers ...
MTV Unveils the Full List of Honorees and Presenters for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time”
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved ...
Blackstone Completes Acquisition of Ancestry, Leading Online Family History Business, for $4.7 ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2020 GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Award
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Potential Early Monday PSPS Event: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
AlloVir Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results